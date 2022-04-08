Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,186 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

