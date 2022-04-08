Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,102 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

TRV stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

