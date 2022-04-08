Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
