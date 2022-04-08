Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,637. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.