Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Welltower by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

