Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

NYSE:PSA opened at $409.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $255.60 and a twelve month high of $410.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

