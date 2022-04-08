Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Denbury worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,082,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,950. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

