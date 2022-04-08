Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 202,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,706. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.