Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. 3,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,177. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

