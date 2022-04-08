Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 731,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000.

AFACU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.