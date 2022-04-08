Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 76,285 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

