Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,824 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Century Communities worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

CCS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 5,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

