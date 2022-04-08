Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000.

Get Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCAAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.