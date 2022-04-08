Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,856 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,910,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

