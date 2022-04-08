Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.23 and a 52-week high of $170.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

