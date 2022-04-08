Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.50

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 1341773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

