Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.59. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.