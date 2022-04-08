Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.61. 39,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,470,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

