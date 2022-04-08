Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) to Buy

Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:QCKSF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quickstep has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Quickstep Company Profile (Get Rating)
