Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.94.

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$52.37. The company had a trading volume of 832,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,048. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$50.54 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

