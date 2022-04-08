Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

