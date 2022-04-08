Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.93.
CP opened at C$96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
