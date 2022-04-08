Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at C$96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.