Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of CFP opened at C$22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12. Canfor has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.52.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.2112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

