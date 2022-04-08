Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,134,278 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.39.

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.