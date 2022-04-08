Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.68.

TSE WEED opened at C$8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$7.22 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

