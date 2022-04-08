Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 66,975 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66,975 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $309,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after buying an additional 711,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.31. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.