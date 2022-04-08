Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of SPT opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,851 shares of company stock worth $9,354,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

