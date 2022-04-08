Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 587 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

