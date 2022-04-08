Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.86 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

