Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 9,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,262. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

