Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 64 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.65 and its 200-day moving average is $373.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

