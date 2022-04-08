Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,593 Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 3.41% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of MVPS stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

