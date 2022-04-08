Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $44.96 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

