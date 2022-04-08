Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.