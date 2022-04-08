Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
