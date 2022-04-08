Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $84.87 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.