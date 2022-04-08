Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 95,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,531. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

