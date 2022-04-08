Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

