Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

COF opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.