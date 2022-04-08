Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.32.

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

