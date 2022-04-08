Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.13

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 197329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

