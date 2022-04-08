CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.59. CareMax shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareMax by 64.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.