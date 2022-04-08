CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 66.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

