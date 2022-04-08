Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

CRRFY opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

