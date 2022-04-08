carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.02

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and traded as low as $29.26. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 9,554 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

