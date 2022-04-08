carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.02

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and traded as low as $29.26. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 9,554 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.
About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on carsales.com (CSXXY)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.