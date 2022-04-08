Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 3.5%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 332,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 980,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.52.

Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

