Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 3.5%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 332,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 980,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £16.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.52.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.