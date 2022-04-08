Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.