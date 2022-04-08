Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celsion in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.