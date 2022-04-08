Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CELU opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celularity will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

