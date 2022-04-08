Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
CELU opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.
