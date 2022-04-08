CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $16,085,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

