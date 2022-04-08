Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 646,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. 65,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.